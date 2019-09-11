REDDICK – Debra Ann Wood, 65, of Reddick passed away suddenly Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her home.

Per her wishes, cremation rites were accorded.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Debra was born August 3, 1954 in Chicago to Victor and Hiertha Kubitschek.

She was previously em-ployed by the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant as a security guard. She enjoyed fishing, bicycling and gardening. An animal lover, she most loved her cats.

Surviving are her beloved husband, James Wood of Reddick, who she married October 22, 1983 in St. Anne’s Church, Crest Hill; three daughters; and one sister, Linda St. Germain of Tennessee.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Victor Kubitschek, Jr.; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, James R. and Phyllis Wood.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to: Anti-Cruelty Animal Shelter, 510 N. LaSalle Dr., Chicago, IL 60654.

R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood, was in charge of arrangements.