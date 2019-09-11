David E. Jackson

EMINGTON – David Eugene Jackson, 56, of Emington and formerly of Alsip, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12:11 p.m. at his residence due to complications from advanced lung cancer.

Private family services will be at a later date.

David was born June 24, 1963 in Berwyn, son of Eugene and Marilyn Dietritch Jackson. On October 30, 1993, at the age of 30, David married Rochelle “Shelly” (Louise) in Millboro, VA. She survives along with their sweet dog and constant companion, Bonne. He often said, “She saved my lonely life.” He loved her very much. They spent 25 years living in rural Emington.

Also surviving are his sister, Shari (Bruce) Byrom of Jackson County, MO; and nephew, Jacob Byrom of Bourbonnais.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his “best dog ever,” Belle.

David graduated from Dwight D. Eisenhower High School. He worked as a maintenance electrician for many years with Fleetwood Systems in Bolingbrook. He was a “Jack of All Trades,” in that he could fix just about anything.

David loved living out in the country. He was a man who found solitude in nature. He spent many years enjoying the outdoors, fishing, deer hunting, and golfing. He was whip smart and quick witted. He loved to learn. He taught himself and mastered many hobbies, including building remote control airplanes. There was not a thing he couldn’t learn if he set his mind to it. David had a wicked sense of humor and laugh. Although known for being stubborn, he was clever and “punny.”

Online condolences may be made to the family at:

duffyfuneralhome.com or visit facebook.

Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.