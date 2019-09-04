Walter T. Moritz

CULLOM – Walter T. “Wally” Moritz, 79, of Cullom passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at 6:52 p.m. at OSF St. James Medical Center in Pontiac.

Wally was born May 9, 1940 in rural Benson, son of George H. and Bernadine Waldschmidt Moritz. He married Bernice L. Donley January 1, 1961. She survives in Cullom.

Also surviving are his children: Phillip W. (Kristi) Moritz of Buckingham; Anthony E. (Jodi) Moritz of Cabery; and Eric J. (Melissa) Moritz of Appleton, Wisconsin; a brother, Edward (Phyllis) Moritz of Kempton; sisters: Eilene Young of Minonk and Alice (Stan) Ommen of Bloomington; grandchildren: Brad (Ashley) Moritz, Adam (Jackie) Moritz, Kyle Moritz, Troy Moritz, Jared Moritz, Dayna (Shawn) Kinkade, Sarah Moritz and Cole Moritz; great-grandchildren: Madison Moritz, Callie Moritz and Myla Moritz; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Harold Moritz, Eugene Moritz, and Francis Moritz; a sister, Elizabeth Harms; and an infant grandson, Jordan Moritz.

Wally was a graduate of Cullom High School in 1958. He was a lifelong farmer in the Cullom, Kempton and Cabery area.

He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cullom. He enjoyed antique tractors, hunting, attending his grandchildren’s activities, and going to livestock shows. He greatly enjoyed hanging out with his buddies.

His service was held Friday, August 30, at 10 a.m. in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cullom.

Burial followed in West Lawn Cemetery, Cullom.

Visitation was Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the church in Cullom.

Memorials may be made to the Cullom Fire and Rescue, c/o Cullom Fire District, 107 S. Maple St., Cullom 60929.

