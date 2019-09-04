PONTIAC – Patricia J. Finnegan, 91, of Pontiac peacefully passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, surrounded by family, at Evenglow Inn in Pontiac. She leaves behind a large, loving family and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pontiac with visitation an hour prior at the funeral home. Family and friends called from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 30, at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, with the rosary recited at 3:30. Burial: St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery, Odell.

Patricia “Pat” was born October 4, 1927 in Pontiac to Edward and Gertrude (Dobbs) Rafferty. She married Paul Finnegan on January 11, 1947 in Pontiac. He passed away on September 12, 1994.

Surviving are seven daughters and one son, Paula (Ken) Boerman of Keller, TX, Sheila Rainbolt of Pontiac, IL, Mary (Rick) Grapski of Knoxville, TX, Rita (Larry) Finnegan-Zajac of Brooklyn, NY, Patty (Brad) Bucklin of Chatham, IL, Molly (Sam) Portis of St. Simons Island, GA, Joseph (Lisa) Finnegan of Denver, CO, and Roseanne (Matt) Culligan of Downers Grove, IL; 19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; sister, Mary (Joe) Ruddy of Pontiac, IL; and sister-in-law, Sr. Edwina Finnegan of Springfield, IL.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Paul; brothers, James Rafferty and Edward Rafferty; son, James Finnegan; daughter, Kathleen Sullivan; son-in-law, David Rainbolt; and infant grandson, Daniel Culligan.

Pat grew up in Pontiac and attended St. Mary’s Catholic School. She was a graduate of Pontiac Township High School, and she never missed a Class of ’45 reunion. She was a homemaker and operated the family farm with her husband, Paul, northwest of Odell. She lived there for 60 years before moving to Pontiac. She was a past member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, St. Paul’s Ladies Sodality, Catholic Daughters of America, and she was proud to have served as a trustee of Nevada Township. Pat enjoyed traveling and visiting with her family. She looked forward to our family reunions and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Pat will be lovingly remembered as a devoted and giving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be dearly missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School, Special Olympics, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

