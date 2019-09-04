DWIGHT – Glen Bloxam, 91, of Dwight passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Morris Hospital in Morris.

Glen was born December 20, 1927 in Dwight, son of Bert and Christine Jensen Bloxam. He married Lorna Matzen October 29, 1959 in Dwight. She survives in Dwight.

Glen is also survived by his daughters: Candy (Doug) Abry of Odell; Cindy (Frank) Tomac and Cathy (Mike) Daniels, both of Dwight; grandchildren: Erin (Pam O’Connor) Daniels of Prospect Heights, Jennifer Daniels of Chicago, and Sean Tomac of Dwight; great-grandchildren, Ryan O’Connor and Shane O’Connor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Burgwall; and brother, Wayne Bloxam.

Glen was in the United States Army from 1951 – 1953. He was a carpenter by trade and worked for Hager Lumber for many years. After his time with Hager Lumber, he worked for Fieldman Construction.

He was a member of the Danish Brotherhood, the Moose Lodge, and the Dwight American Legion.

Over the years, Lorna and Glen attended many dances. He always looked forward to his annual fishing trip to Minnesota with family and friends.

Glen loved his grandchildren, and enjoyed watching them in their activities. He also enjoyed watching the Bears and the Cubs play, and will always be remembered for making people laugh.

Glen had a passion for woodworking and could be found in his workshop or garden. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services were held Friday, August 30, at 11 a.m. at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

Burial, in Oaklawn Ceme-tery, Dwight, followed the services.

Visitation was from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be left for the family at:

www.hagermemorial.com