DWIGHT – Cindy S. Stanton, 49, of Dwight died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. in Morris Hospital, Morris.

Cindy was born June 23, 1970 in Pontiac, a daughter of Cecil and JoAnn Travis Stanton.

She is survived by her lifelong partner, Henry Styck of Dwight; four children: Jason (Kaylee Trenor) Stanton of Streator; Brandy Stanton of Kankakee; and Brittany Stanton and Jamie Stanton, both of Dwight.

Three grandchildren: Em-ma, Sophia and Nevaeh; three brothers: Ron Stanton of Normal; Denny Stanton of Bloomington; and Terry Stanton of Pontiac; two sisters: Jolene Ohman of Bloomington and Sharon Smith of Odell, also survive.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Vicki Stanton.

She was educated in Pontiac schools and was a homemaker. She was currently working from home doing customer support for Walmart.com.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Her funeral was held Friday, August 30, at 1 p.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, with Rev. Gretchen Stinebaugh officiating.

Burial: Camp Esmen Cemetery, rural Odell.

A visitation was held from noon until the 1 p.m. service.

Memorials in Cindy’s name may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Her guestbook may be signed at:

