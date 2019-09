BLACKSTONE – Susan L. Andree, 58, of Blackstone passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019.

Born May 31, 1961, she was the daughter of Duane and Carole Bumgarner Barschdorf. She was the sister of Gary (Linda) Barschdorf, Steve (Lori) Barschdorf, and Rick Barschdorf.

In 1979, she married her high school sweetheart, David Andree. They had three children, and six grandchildren with another one on the way.

Services were Thursday, August 15. Burial followed in Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight.

Memorials may be directed to Susan G Komen for breast cancer awareness.