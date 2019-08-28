MANTENO – Mary Harbour, 97, of Manteno and formerly of Dwight, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, August 29, in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight.

Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dwight, will follow the Mass.

Mary was born January 14, 1922 in Dwight, daughter of Francis “Frank” and Alva M. Worby O’Connor. She married Ronald G. Harbour Jr. on December 27, 1945 in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight. He passed away October 17, 1974.

Mary is survived by one sister-in-law, Lynn Harbour of Florida; daughters: Peggy Dattilo of Bourbonnais and Mary Jane (Mac) Cleeland of Cornville, Arizona; son, Michael Harbour of Escon-dido, California; grandchildren: Brent Dattilo, Kristin Dattilo, Bryan (Elizabeth) Dattilo, Sara (Jay) Magoun, Jeffery Gullickson, Debra (Adam) Lamore, Suzie (Jim) Gelino, Becca (Bill Higgins) Cleeland, Scott Cleeland, and Elijah Vera; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Barbara J. Harbour; siblings: John O’Connor, Dorothy O’Connor Hupke and Rita O’Connor Call; and great-granddaughter, Karena Gullickson.

Mary was in the United States Navy from September 21, 1944 to January 19, 1946, during which time she married Ronald. She received the American Campaign and the World War II Victory Ribbon.

Mary met the love of her life, Ronald, while she was assigned to Great Lakes Naval Base. Ronald was recovering from injuries sustained during battle in the Pacific during World War II.

She and Ron later became owners/operators of the popular Ron’s Drive-In in Bradley. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church while she lived in Dwight; in later years she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley and St. Rose Catholic Church in Kankakee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno or Kankakee Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left for the family at:

www.hagermemorial.com

Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, was in charge of arrangements.