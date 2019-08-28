Local Family’s Remarkable Journey to George Washington’s Estate

Dwight Native Donates Private Tour of Mount Vernon

“We’re a family of history buffs,” quipped Jennifer Connor, of Dwight. But never did she imagine the history lesson she’d get during a recent trip to Virginia.

Last month, she and her husband, Jeremy, along with their kids, Bryson, 17, Tru, 12, and Kit, 10, got a six-hour private tour of Mount Vernon, the estate of George Washington, our nation’s first president and commander in the Revolutionary War that declared independence for the United States of America from Britain.

But it was no ordinary tour. It was led by Tom Smith, a historian at Mount Vernon who hails from Dwight. He is retired and lives near Washington’s estate, offering his extensive knowledge of the historic site as a guide three days a week, said Jane Anderson, coordinator of economic development for the Dwight Economic Alliance.

Anderson is Jennifer’s mother and was part of the tour. Smith donated the private tour for this year’s DEA auction and the Connors were the high bidder.

“[He’s] such an interesting and kind man,” Anderson wrote.

Connor said it was a trip of a lifetime. “It was really amazing,” she said.

She and Bryson had visited Mount Vernon once before, but a private tour unlocked areas of the estate few people get to see — including his library and vault, where they were able to see private letters Washington wrote to his wife Martha.

Connor said she was awestruck not only by the breathtakingly beautiful grounds, but by how much she learned about Washington. The estate was built in 1734 by his father and he resided there for 45 years from 1754 until his death in 1799.

They visited the mansion, the gardens and pioneer farm, where Washington farmed 3,000 acres along the Potomac River. They also visited the slave quarters, where two to three men shared small wooden beds after long days in the blacksmith areas, smokehouse, spinning house, stable and distillery, which are all on display. More than 50 men and women were enslaved at Mount Vernon, skilled in specific trades. Slaves made tools and textiles, cared for livestock, processed food, and constructed and repaired many of Mount Vernon’s buildings, including the mansion itself, according to the site’s website.

The slaves are buried in unmarked graves approximately 50 yards southwest of George and Martha Washington’s tomb, on a bluff above the Potomac River. The Connors were able to witness the archaeological project in progress that was launched in 2014 to learn more about the slave cemetery. The goal is to create a map that shows exactly where individuals are interred and document each location.