Glennister “Dick” Weiss, 91, of Litchfield, IL passed away at 8:05 p.m. August 19, 2019 at Copper Creek Cottages Memory Care in Litchfield.

He was born on April 26, 1928, in Mt. Olive, IL, a son of Henry and Tessa (Gropple) Weiss. Mr. Weiss was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during World War II. He married Betty Joyce Bouillon on March 18, 1948 in Pocahontas, AR. She preceded him in death on February 5, 2004.

Mr. Weiss worked for 17 years for a Litchfield HVAC business before he purchased the heating and cooling business in 1969. He sold his business in 1990. He enjoyed gardening.

He is survived by a son, Richard (Pamela) Weiss of Litchfield; a daughter, Debra (Steve) Tock of Dwight; a special friend, Sharon Roach of Litchfield; four grandchildren: Justin (Jamie Horning) Weiss; Stephanie (Kevin) Burdell; Michael (Jennifer) Weiss; and Kate Tock; and one great-granddaughter, Hannah Burdell.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; a stepmother, Helen Mason Weiss; and two brothers, Clemons “Bud” Weiss and Wayne W. Weiss.

Memorial services for Mr. Weiss were held August 24 at Plummer Funeral Home, Litchfield. The Rev. Dan Willenborg of Holy Family Catholic Church officiated.

Private family interment will be in Union Miners Cemetery at Mt. Olive.

The family suggests memorials to Litchfield Veteran’s Memorial Garden or the Litchfield Food Pantry.

