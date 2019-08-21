COAL CITY – Rosie M. Pierce, 85, of Coal City passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Park Pointe Healthcare in Morris.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be in the Coal City United Methodist Church Wednesday, August 21, from 5 p.m. until the 6 p.m. memorial service, with Rev. Brad Shumaker officiating.

Inurnment is planned for October in Davenport Memorial Park.

Rosie Maria was born April 21, 1934 in Minatare, Nebraska, a daughter of Alexander and Elizabeth Adolph Meter. Raised in Nebraska, on October 5, 1951, she married Earl W. Pierce in San Diego, California.

Surviving are her son, Rodney (Jeanne) Pierce of Maryville, Tennessee; daughter, Susan (Gary) Smith of Carbon Hill; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one brother.

Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl, in 1998; grandson, Dennis Smith; four sisters; four brothers; and one half-brother.

Memorials may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet 60431.

