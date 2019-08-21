Nancy E. Woods

DWIGHT – Nancy Elizabeth Woods, 84, of Dwight passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 5:40 a.m. at Wynscape Nursing Center in Wheaton.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A visitation will be held one hour preceding the 11 a.m. Memorial Service at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, Friday, August 23. Pastor Victor Randle will officiate at the service.

Burial will be in McDowell Cemetery, rural Dwight, following the services.

Nancy was born February 1, 1935 in Davenport, Iowa, daughter of William and Marie Schneider Kruse. She married Carlie Whitson in 1954 in Davenport. He passed away in 1977. She then married August “Augie” Woods on March 23, 1979. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children: Christopher (Carol) Whitson of Glen Ellyn; David (Karen) Whitson of Wauconda; and Michael Whitson of Las Vegas, Nevada; her step-children: Debra (Gary) Thorson, Michael “Woody” (Jeana) Woods, Kathy Woods, and Carolyn Woods, all of Dwight; grandchildren: Matthew, Zachary, Allyson and Bryan Whitson; Stephanie Vargas, Michael Woods, Beth Ann Thorson and Emily Devore; many great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Carole) Kruse of Rockford; niece, Trisha Kasper; and nephews: Brad and Greg Kruse; and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Nancy graduated from Davenport High School in 1952 and from the Kankakee School of Practical Nursing. She spent several years working at St. James Hospital in Pontiac, Continental Nursing Home in Dwight, and retired from the Dwight Correctional Center after 25 years.

Memorials may be made to VFW Women’s Auxiliary, 506 S. Old Route 66, Dwight, IL 60420.

