Dwight’s very own, James “Nako” Nakashima wins 12 pro fight

Dwight’s very own, James “Nako” Nakashima’s fighting career has allowed him to travel all over the world. Most recently, he won his 12th pro fight at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. It took place on August 2nd as a part of the One Championship – Dawn of Heroes card and he defeated Yushin Okami (35-14) in a 3rd round decision. This was his 12th pro win in just as many matches. He is impressively undefeated at the professional level. The 30-year-old Nakashima is 5’10” and weighs in at 170 pounds using his mature wrestling knowledge to grapple and take down opponents. His strength is the ground game but while in school at the University of Nebraska, he trained in jiu-jitsu to help his striking. ONE Championship photo