REDDICK – Clyde D. Unz, 91, of Reddick passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Miller Rehabilitation in Kankakee under hospice care.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Visitation will begin one hour before the 11 a.m. Memorial Service at Zoar Community Church in Reddick Saturday, August 24. The Reverends William and Joan Dean will officiate at the service.

Clyde was born February 27, 1927 in Reddick, son of Edgar W. and Sarah M. “Sadie” Lehnus Unz. He attended the Country School and graduated from Reddick High School in 1945.

He enlisted in the Navy and was on the Commissioning Crew of the USS Albany. His rank was Seaman 2nd Class and he was discharged March 1947 with a victory medal. Many of his military items are on display at the Essex Historical Society.

Clyde married Martha Louise Draper January 15, 1950 in Flora, Indiana in The Church of the Brethren. He worked in the Cabinet Factory in Flora until moving back to Illinois and working as hired man for his uncles: Alvin, William, Charles, and Edgar. He also worked nights at Caterpillar in Joliet 1954-1956.

He was a charter member of Zoar Community Church and was instrumental in the construction, along with many others.

In the 1970s, until 2000, he sold Short Line Farm Equipped Burch, Yetter, Orthman, Westerdorf Nichols Tillage Herschel cutting parts and made many friends over the years.

He enjoyed woodworking and doing crafts, and Martha would do the painting of the items he made. They were a good team.

He served on the Grand Prairie Cemetery Association Board, Zoar Board of Directors, and the Zoar Church maintenance committee. The last several years he loved to run the lawn mower which gave him purpose and he mowed 4-5 days a week only stopping a few months before his death.

Clyde worked hard his entire life and loved God, his family, his country, and his friends. His life reflected his faith and patriotism.

Surviving are one son, Charles Unz of Reddick; and nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.

Preceding him in death were his wife of 641/2 years, Martha, in 2014; one son, James Unz, in 2000; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Milton and Bonita Bossert Unz, and Richard and Leah Beyer Unz.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his name may be directed to Zoar Community Church, Hospice of Kankakee Valley, or to the donor’s choice.

