DWIGHT – Barbara D. Wilson, 80, of Dwight passed away at 12:35 p.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at Morris Hospital.

Barbara was born September 1, 1938 in Fairbury, daughter of Philip and Louise Ulrich Smith. She married Claude Wilson, Jr. June 1, 1958. He survives in Dwight.

Also surviving are their daughters: Debra (Alan) Fletcher of Hopkinton, MA; Kathy (Rodney) Weinzierl of Stanford, Illinois; and Sharri (Marvin) Hilti of Cullom; eight grandchildren: Clint (Gina) Cherco, Cassandra (Francis) Shea, Catlin (David) Linforth, Gracie, Hannah, and Claire Weinzierl, Jessica (Robb Davis) Rich, and Evan (Megan Klotz) Rich.

Five great-grandchildren; two sisters: Jean (James) Reed of The Villages, FL; and Connie (Henry) Ehlers of Arizona; two brothers: LeRoy (Sandra) Smith of Pontiac and Grant Smith of California; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Barbara was educated in Emington Grade School and graduated from Dwight High School. She farmed with her husband all of their lives in the Dwight area.

She was a member of Dwight United Methodist Church, various church organizations: United Methodist Women and Willing Workers Circle; and multiple bridge and pinochle groups.

Barbara touched many lives as a 4-H Leader, serving at the local and county level. She also was on the Livingston County Fair Board and the Livingston County Association for Home and Community Education.

Barb was a loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 20, at 11 a.m. in the Dwight United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Ebersohl officiating.

Burial: Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight.

Visitation was from 4 until 7 p.m., Monday, at the church and for one hour preceding the service.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Dwight United Methodist Church or Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight.

The guestbook may be signed at www.hagermemorial

.com