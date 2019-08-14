Richard L. Forneris

FAIRBURY – Richard Leo Forneris, 75, of Fairbury and formerly of Reddick, passed away at 11:55 a.m., Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A visitation will be held from 9 until 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 14, in the First United Methodist Church of Fairbury preceding the memorial service at 11:00.

Inurnment will be at 3 p.m. in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Campus, following the service at the church. Military funeral honors will be accorded at the cemetery.

Richard was born August 14, 1943 in Campus, son of Secondo and Angelene Zeller Forneris. He married Beverly Mathison October 18, 1969 in Campus.

His wife survives in Fairbury. Other survivors are: a daughter, Lori (Mark) Schahrer of Fairbury; a son, Brian (Lesley) Forneris of Amherst, Ohio; a sister, Darlene (Jim) Steichen of Campus; two brothers, Joseph Forneris of Herscher and Wayne (Glenda) Forneris of Buckingham; five grandchildren: Alexandra Forneris, Jack Schahrer, Tony Schahrer, Dominic Forneris and Dono-van Forneris.

His parents; one daughter, Dana Forneris; one brother, James Forneris; one sister, Donna Denker; sister-in-law, Janet Forneris; and brother-in-law, John Denker, preceded him in death.

Richard served our country in the U.S. Army from 1965-1967. He was a 1961 graduate of Reddick High School and was employed at Armstrong World Industries in Kankakee for 44 years.

In retirement, he volunteered at Miller Rehab Center in Kankakee. He enjoyed golfing with friends and family, rides in his golf cart, and his John Deere mower. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Rich requested memorial contributions be directed to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation or Livingston County Humane Society.

Duffy – Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.