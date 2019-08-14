Richard E. Kafer

FAIRBURY – Richard E. “Dick” Kafer, 78, of Fairbury died Saturday, July 20, 2019 at OSF St.James Medical Center, Pontiac.

Dick was born February 3, 1941 in Weston, son of Ben and Elsie Neth Kafer. He married Jeanne Smith April 8, 1960 in Fairbury.

Surviving are his wife; children: John Kafer of Dwight; Leanne (Tim) Kopischke of Savoy; and Josh (Dana) Kafer of Fairbury; three grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two sisters and one brother.

A 1959 graduate of Fairbury – Cropsey High School, he received his teacher’s degree from Illinois State Normal University. His family opened D & J Foods in Dwight in 1990.

His memorial service was Wednesday, July 24, in the First Presbyterian Church, Fairbury.

Inurnment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury, at a later date.

The family suggests memorials be given to the First Presbyterian Church or Dominy Memorial Library, both in Fairbury.