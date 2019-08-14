DWIGHT – Mary E. Pritts, 85, of Dwight passed away at 2:45 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Morris Hospital in Morris.

Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, August 15, at the funeral home.

Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dwight, will follow the services.

Mary was born in Dwight November 25, 1933, a daughter of Albert J. and Mary Margreth “Mae” Duffy Bessen. She married Jimmy Pritts June 6, 1953 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Kinsman.

Her husband survives along with daughters: Debbie (Terry) Sarff, Peggy Krug, Phyllis (Mike) Christensen, and Sharon (Dan) Voigts, all of Dwight; brother, Francis “Bub” Bessen of Dwight; sister-in-law, Dorothy Bessen of Verona; and brother-in-law, Darrell Condon of Dwight.

Twelve grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joe and John Bessen; sisters, Dorothy Mae Condon and Margaret Ann Denyes; sister-in-law, Beverly Bessen; son-in-law, Richard Krug and Dale Noble.

Mary graduated from Dwight Township High School and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, where she served in the Altar & Rosary Society.

She made her own patterns and enjoyed quilting and sewing. She also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, especially when they played Jimmy’s Chicago Bears. She spent her time working and caring for her family.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Memorials in her name may be left to the American Heart Association.

