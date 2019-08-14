The exciting moments of pregnancy have turned to sorrow and heartfelt loss with the death of Landon J. Olsen, who was stillborn at 37 weeks on August 1, 2019 at 6:53 a.m.

Landon was three pounds, eight ounces and 16.25 inches long. He is the son of A.J. and Jessica Olsen. He had furry siblings excited to meet him at home.

Private funeral services were held in the Cullom United Methodist Church with burial in West Lawn Cemetery, Cullom.

He leaves behind a family who deeply loves him and forever will: grandparents, Michael and Gena Haberkorn and Chris and Vickie Olsen; aunts and uncles: Jared Haberkorn, Mandy Keating, Shannon and Steve Mahnke, Michael and Emma Keating and Allie Olsen; great-grandparents: Gene and Betty Webster, Linda Haberkorn, Mike and Carol Haberkorn, and Judy Anderson; and many cousins and great-aunts and great-uncles.

The guestbook may be signed at: www.calvertmemor

ial.com

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom, was in charge of arrangements.