REDDICK – Jeffery D. Brooks, 63, of Reddick succumbed to Alzheimer’s disease in the comfort of his own home, which he and his father built, surrounded by his family on August 2, 2019.

A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, August 25, at 4 p.m. at his home.

Jeff was born to parents, Robert and Carole Brooks, April 7, 1956 in Kankakee. He graduated from Reddick High School and went to work for his family business in carpentry soon after graduation.

He married Sheryl, the love of his life, in 1980. She survives.

Jeff is also survived by sons: Michael Brooks, and wife, Sara; Curt Brooks, and wife, Ashley; a daughter, Julie Thomas, and husband, Brad; one sister, Beverly Leutloff, and husband, Greg; and his grandchildren: Dylan, Tyler, Madeline and Abrielle.

Jeff was known for his love of laughter, and diligence. After working with his father for many years in the carpentry business, Jeff joined the maintenance department of Herscher School District. There he was loved for his quick wit, warm smile, willingness to help, and signature suspenders.

He was always there to help relatives and friends with household projects and spent much of his free time helping others.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that people make donations in support of Alzheimer’s Research.

