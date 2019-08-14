Jean Ann SchouDWIGHT – Jean Ann Schou, 78, of Dwight passed away at 4:40 a.m., Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Jean Ann was born in Dwight July 13, 1941, a daughter of Lester and Helen Jensen McConnell. She married Paul Schou in December of 1964 in the First Congregational Church of Christ in Dwight.

Surviving are sons: Gregory (Julie) Schou of Laveen, Arizona; and Douglas (Jen Corrigan) Schou of Dwight; a daughter, Sandra (Paula) Schou of St. Paul, Minnesota; a brother, Donald (Laurie) McConnell of Dwight; sisters – in – law: Meletta Schou of Dwight; Shirley Schou of Rockford; and Audrey Schou of Streator; step-brother, Lee (Beverly) Jensen of Dwight; and grandchildren: Sidney, Colton, Keegan, Braelyn and Kai.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, who passed away July 29, 2013; step-father, Milton Jensen; and sister, Juanita Bateman.

Jean Ann was a member of the First Congregational Church of Christ. While a member of the church, she was very active and helped as a Sunday School teacher and enjoyed playing the piano for the children. She was a member of the Women’s Guild of the church, and helped with funeral dinners.

Jean volunteered with the youth bowling program; was an avid Cubs, Bears and Bulls fan; and had a special place in her heart for the Dwight Trojans.

Funeral services were at 12 noon, Saturday, August 10, in the First Congregational Church of Christ in Dwight.

Burial followed in McDowell Cemetery, rural Dwight.

Visitation in the church was from 10 a.m. until the services.

Memorials in her name may be left to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, was in charge of arrangements.