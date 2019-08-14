BRACEVILLE – Charles E. Ozee, 80, of Braceville passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

He was born June 15, 1939 in Shawneetown, son of William and Martha Roberts Ozee. He married Carolyn Ziegler June 1, 1963 in Joliet.

Charles served in the United States Army from 1963 until 1965, and retired from Caterpillar in Joliet. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Christmas was always his favorite time of year, from cutting down the tree to all the decorations.

Surviving are his wife, Carolyn Ozee; son, Chuck (Christina) Ozee; grandchildren: Gabrielle, Abigail, Jacob and Christopher Ozee, all of Braceville; brother, Jim (Cleona) Ozee of Omaha, Illinois; sisters: Betty Lampert of Eldorado and Eva Ewen of Pontiac; sister-in-law, Suzette Ozee of Equality, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his brother, Leonard Ozee, and brothers-in-law, Bob Ewen and Odie Lampert.

His funeral service was Friday, August 9, at 9 a.m. at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home with Pastor Karen Fabian officiating.

Visitation was Thursday from 5 until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or Braceville Fire Department.

