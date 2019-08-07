Richard E. Hogan

BUCKINGHAM ­– Richard E. “Dick” Hogan, 95, of Buckingham passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Miller Health Care Center in Kankakee.

He was born December 28, 1923 in Bethany, the son of Everett and Allane Weidner Hogan. Dick married Joanne Jones on November 26, 1949 in St. Mary’s Church in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Dick was a farmer in the Campus area. He helped found Hogan Implement Company, now AHW. He was a graduate of the University of Illinois with a BA in history. Dick enjoyed reading and was an avid Illini and Chicago White Sox fan.

He was a member of the Dwight American Legion. He was a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight and Sacred Heart Church in Campus. Dick served as a Lieutenant in the United States Army in the European Theater during World War II, where he was awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.

Surviving are his loving wife, Joanne Hogan of Kankakee; one son and daughter-in-law, Sean and Mimi Hogan of Kankakee; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Anne and John Keegan of Atlanta, Georgia; Katie and Ron Bribriesco of Champaign; and Mary Hogan and Gregg Makuch of Seattle, Washington; seven grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Rodney and Suzanne Hogan of Buckingham; and many nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Patrick Joseph Hogan.

His Funeral Mass was at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 6, in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Burial followed in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dwight.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Church in Dwight or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.

