ODELL – Patrick J. Watson, 61, of Odell passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 9:35 a.m. in his home in Odell.

Pat was born January 30, 1958, in Pontiac, son of Raymond J. and Marie “Toni” Trainor Watson.

He is survived by his brother and favorite sister-in-law, Raymond J., Jr. (Susan Gschwendtner) Watson, of Springfield; his soulmate, Tracey Sauer of Streator; one aunt, Patricia Russell of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin; one uncle, Jack Trainor, of Wing; and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Pat was a graduate of St. Paul Grade School and Odell High School, class of 1976. He received a BA from ISU in Business Management with a minor in Ag Business.

He was a lifelong farmer in the Odell area and also worked for more than 30 years at the IRS Distribution Center in Bloomington.

Pat was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Odell and the Odell Knights of Columbus. He was a past member of the IL Farmers Union and a Board member of Pontiac Mutual Insurance. He was a huge Cubs and Notre Dame fan. He enjoyed playing golf and for many years his greatest passion was sailing on Lake Michigan and participating in the annual Mackinac Island Race.

Pat was proud to be a lifelong member of the Democratic Party; he will be remembered for his quick wit and joyous personality. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, August 5, at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church, Odell, celebrated by Father William Keebler and Father Jerry Verdun.

Burial followed in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Odell, with Paul Eaton, Jim Fraher, Gary Fosen, Mike Trainor, Tom Kelso and Jerry Hogan serving as pallbearers.

Visitation was Sunday, August 4, from 3 until 7 p.m. at Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac, with a Wake Service at 2:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Catholic Grade School, 300 S. West St., Odell, IL 60460.

