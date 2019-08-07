COAL CITY – Michael Berta, 72, of Coal City passed away Friday morning, August 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

The family will receive friends for a visitation Thursday, August 8, from 3 until 8 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 N. Broadway in Coal City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Robert Noesen at 10 a.m., Friday, August 9, in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, Coal City.

Burial will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery. Nicholas Berta, Brant Berta, Keaton Berta, Thad Berta, Addison Berta, Grace Berta and Alex Giordano will be pallbearers and honorary pallbearers.

Bernard Michael, Jr. was born February 5, 1947 in Joliet, son of Bernard Michael Sr. “Barney” and Margaret Aldeen “Mardeen” Boggio Berta. Raised in Coal City, he attended Assumption Catholic Grade School and graduated from Coal City High School in 1965.

Mike continued his education at University of Illinois and graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree from Lewis University in 1969.

He married Cindy Anderson in Assumption Catholic Church, Coal City, September 2, 1967 and they lived in Coal City.

Mike worked as an accountant, and owned and operated Michael Berta Accounting and Financial Services for more than 40 years. He was a lifelong member of Assumption Parish; served as secretary and treasurer of Coal City Area Club for 38 years and served as president of the Coal City School Board.

He was a member of Braceville-Gardner Cemetery Board, Claypool Drainage Board, and Coal City Lions Club, where he was involved with the tennis tournament.

Passionate about farming, it was only second to being a “Papa.” He loved animals and classic cars, was a Chicago Cubs fan, a faithful follower of Illini, and was a Coal City sports enthusiast.

Surviving are his wife, Cindy; sons: Jason (Colleen) Berta of Coal City and Todd (Cara) Berta of St. Louis, Missouri; six grandchildren; two sisters; nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and lifelong friends, David and Jean Wills of Coal City.

He was preceded in death by his son, Thad; parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Marge Anderson; and brother-in-law, Todd Anderson.

Preferred memorials may be made in Michael’s memory to: Coal City Unit #1 Educational Foundation; The Alzheimer’s Association; Joliet Area Community Hospice; or the Assumption Church Building Campaign.

