Margaret Ragain

COAL CITY – Margaret “Peggy” Ragain, 80, of Coal City passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, August 7, from 3 until 8 p.m. at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Road, Wilmington.

Services are at 10 a.m., Thursday, August 8, in the funeral home with Peggy’s nephew, Rev. Scott Strobel, officiating.

Inurnment: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. A memorial luncheon at the Wilmington Moose Lodge will follow services.

Born October 18, 1938 in South Amboy, New Jersey, Margaret Ann was a daughter of William Edward “Jersey” and Ruth Ann Connor Klegman. She was raised in Coal City, graduated from Coal City High School, and on November 11, 1958 married Gerald Ragain in Coal City. They made their home in Ragainville, Wilmington.

Surviving are her children: Barbara (Jeff) Lardi, Beverly (Conrad) Stanley and Joe (Kim) Ragain, of Wilmington; Charlie (Kimie) Ragain, Mazon; Vicki Klegman, Chicago; and Melissa Klegman, Coal City; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandkids.

Also surviving are siblings: Fran (Doug) Strobel; Cathy (the late Richard) Broderick, Braceville; Patty Fox (Ron), William “Jersey” (Debbie) Klegman, Kim (Dave) Brown and James Klegman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ilene Klegman, Larry (Sharon) Ragain of South Wilmington; Richard (Mary Ellen) Ragain and George (Doris) Ragain; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Gerald, in 2003; grandson, Jeffery Lardi, Jr. in 2017; brothers, Donald (Carol) Klegman and Thomas Klegman; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Les and Shirley Sorensen; and dear friend, Sharon Gresham.

Preferred memorials may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431.

