DWIGHT – Dorothy Mae Weller, 96, of Dwight passed away at 12:11 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Dorothy was born in Blackstone February 5, 1923, a daughter of Frank and Christina Siedentop Saville. She married John Weller in Caseyville, Illinois April 23, 1947. John passed away July 11, 2001.

Surviving are daughters: Debra (William) Beatty of Springfield; Marcia (Gene) Summers of Lafayette, LA; Pamela Reynolds of Florissant, MO; sons: Robert Weller of Dwight; John E. (JoAnn) Weller of Jerseyville; and William Anton (Tamara) Weller of East Peoria; a step-daughter, Donna Wessels of Fairbury; 21 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Ellen Saville; son-in-law, Lynn Wessels; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild

Dorothy was a National Honor Society graduate from Dwight Township High School in 1941. She then attended Gallagher Business College in Kankakee and the Chicago Conservatory of Music. After college, she taught band until the end of World War II.

She then worked for Fairbanks Morse in Chicago until she married in 1947 and became a homemaker. She contracted polio in 1956, changing her life. She was a seamstress working out of her home and later helped her husband mow at local cemeteries.

Dorothy was a member of the Dwight United Methodist Church.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 3, in the Dwight United Methodist Church.

Burial followed in Oak-lawn Cemetery, Dwight.

Visitation was from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of services.

Memorials in her name may be left to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Her guestbook may be signed at www.hagermemorial

.com

Hager Memorial Home in Dwight was in charge of arrangements.