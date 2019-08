NASHVILLE, TN – Donald G. Nettleingham, 66, of Nashville, Tennessee and formerly of Cullom, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at his residence.

Don was born March 11, 1953 in Fairbury, son of Donald and Mary Gordon Nettleingham. He was a 1971 graduate of Tri-Point High School.

A graveside service was held Saturday in Sullivan Center Cemetery, rural Cullom.

Memorials may be made to the Cullom Fire Protection District.

