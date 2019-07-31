DWIGHT – Marla C. Hagerman, 56, of Dwight passed away at 11:12 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at Joliet Community Hospice Home in Joliet.

Marla was born in Hoopeston on January 11, 1963, daughter of Robert and Karen Sue Smith McCluey. Her mother survives.

Also surviving are Marla’s children: Robert (Erica) Hagerman of Florida; Alicia (Kurt Fritz) Horrie of Dwight; Heidi (Jeremy) Schulz of Fairbury; and Brittany (Jacob) Evans of Coal City; a dozen grandkids: Leyla, Duke, Vera, Maverick, Skylar, Caiden, Madison, Keegan, Braxton, Paisley, Parker, and Phinley; brothers: Tom Hagerman of Florida; and Ed Hagerman of Peoria; sisters: Tina Fonck of Diamond; and Laura Stroud of Braidwood; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father; step-father, Jimmie Hagerman; close cousin, Lonnie Jo Vaughn; cousins, Raymond Smith II, Ronald Smith Jr. and Dennis R. Smith.

Marla was a member of the Dwight United Methodist Church. She worked as a rural mail carrier in Plainfield until her retirement. Her children and grandchildren were her world and she loved spending time with her family.

She also enjoyed country music. She will be deeply missed by her friends and family.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, in the Dwight United Methodist Church.

Burial followed in Braceville – Gardner Cemetery, Braceville.

Visitation was from 9 a.m Tuesday until the time of services.

Memorials in her name may be left to Joliet Community Hospice Home, Joliet.

Her guestbook may be signed at:

www.hagermemorial.com

Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, was in charge of arrangements.