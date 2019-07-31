Lori A. Call was called home Monday, July 22, 2019.

Per Lori’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

A service will be Saturday, August 3, with a memorial visitation from 9 until 10 a.m. at the First Congregational Church in Dwight.

Inurnment will follow in McDowell Cemetery, rural Dwight.

Immediately after the committal service, family and friends are invited to the VFW Dwight Post #2608 for a luncheon.

A service was held Saturday, July 27, with a memorial visitation from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at the Plainfield Congregational UCC in Plainfield. A celebration of her life began at 12 noon, followed by a repass meal at the church.

She was born May 5, 1963 in Morris, daughter of Bill and Helen Michaels Call.

She will be extremely missed by her loving life-partner, Kenneth W. Roberts. Lori was a dedicated member and servant of the Lord at PCC UCC, where she touched many lives through various roles. She was loved and appreciated at her workplace, Bethesda Lutheran Homes & Services.

Lori was loved by her entire family.

Surviving are three sisters: Linda Gutel of La Porte, Texas; Bev (Bob) Parker of Dwight; and Kelly (Roy) Tisdale of Shorewood.

Also surviving are nephews: Mark, Dan and Blaine; nieces: Christina, Jaime, and Jenny; many great-nieces and great-nephews; extended family: Diane (Jack) Rancour, Michael Roberts, Kim Fischer, Melody (Tom) Norwood, Doug (Darlene) Roberts, and Roger (Amber) Roberts; and goddaughter, Madiangela Reyes.

