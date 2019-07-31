LITTLE FALLS, MN – Joan Frable Klemp of Little Falls, Minnesota; Dwight and Highwood, Illinois passed away peacefully June 20, 2019.

A Memorial Mass will be in St. Patrick Church, Dwight, at 10 a.m., Monday, August 5, with visitation for one hour preceding the Mass.

Inurnment will be August 6 in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria, Ohio.

Joan was born August 13, 1922 in Toledo, Ohio.

She is survived by brothers: Dr. Frank L. Frable, Jr., Aurora, Indiana; and Dr. William J. (Dr. Mary Ann) Frable of Richmond, Virginia; daughter, Marie (Brian) McNamara, Pequot Lakes, Minnesota; and son, Peter Klemp, Fox Developmental Center, Dwight; grandsons, Leo (Jessica) McNamara of Minneapolis, MN; and Brendan and Ian McNamara of Pequot Lakes, MN; great-granddaughters, Nora and Maeve; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank L. and Geraldine Stahl Frable.

Joan was a courageous and dedicated advocate and gave generously of herself, caring for her son and family, while maintaining fulfilling employment as a secretary and bookkeeper throughout her working career.

Her beautiful smile, laugh, and loving appreciation for others will be missed.

Memorials preferred to Peter Klemp Trust Fund, c/o Fox Developmental Center, Dwight, IL, and Fox Center Family and Friends, 134 W. Main St., Dwight, IL 60420.