Eugene L. DeGrush

DIAMOND – Eugene L. “PeeWee” DeGrush, 93, of Diamond passed away Friday morning, July 26, 2019 at The Gardens at Park Pointe in Morris.

He was born July 29, 1925 in Mazon, son of Forest and Luella Steinberger DeGrush. He was raised in Coal City, attended Coal City High, and went on to honorably serve in the United States Army during World War II.

Eugene married Margaret Gallo September 21, 1946 in Assumption Catholic Church. They made their home in Diamond and raised their daughter there.

PeeWee owned and operated DeGrush Poultry House prior to becoming an operating engineer with Local 150, from where he retired. He was a member of the American Legion, and was active in local government over the years, having served on the Zoning Board with the Village of Diamond.

PeeWee loved Chicago Sports, especially the Cubs and Bulls. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time at the club.

Survivors include his grandson, Thomas Jacobs, and great-granddaughter, Savannah Jacobs, both of Diamond; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret in 2005; daughter and son-in-law, Gloria and Anthony Olivo; granddaughter, Maria Jacobs in 2017; and ten brothers and sisters: Vernon (Dorothy) DeGrush, Burnette (Louise) DeGrush, Lyle DeGrush, Wayne DeGrush, Kenneth (Lucille) DeGrush, Gladys (Warren) Trotter, Evelyn (Ralph) Brooks, Ampheon (Mabel) DeGrush, Howard (Adeline) DeGrush, and Eleanor (John) Phillips.

Per PeeWee’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

A private inurnment will be in Braceville-Gardner Ceme-tery, where his wife, daughter and granddaughter are laid to rest.

