Charles Greer

KEMPTON – Charles Phillips Greer, 82, of Kempton passed away at 12:36 p.m., Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his residence in Kempton.

A memorial service was held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom. According to the family’s wishes, cremation rites were accorded.

Charles was born January 29, 1937 in Farley, Missouri, a son of Charles Leonard and Maudie Marie Dunlap Greer. He married Helen Tuttle July 30, 2004 at their home in Kempton. She survives.

Also surviving are his step-children: Richard Marrs of Jordan; Marcy Krause and Linda MacDonald, both of California; and one brother, Robert Greer of Valparaiso, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Judy Utterback, Warren, Donald, Eugene and Larry Greer.

He proudly served his country in the United States Navy, and then worked for 50 years as a pipefitter for Local #597.

Charles enjoyed collecting tractors, cars, antiques, and even an airplane.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

