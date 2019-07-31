Angela Lynn Scroggins

CHICAGO – Angela Lynn “Big Ang” Scroggins, 24, of Chicago passed away suddenly Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Chicago.

Her visitation will begin at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 1, at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, preceding the 3:00 p.m. funeral service with Pastor Greg Linkous officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.

She was born April 13, 1995 in Greenwood, MS to David Scroggins and Frances A. Outlaw Scroggins. She attended DeKalb High School, Kishwaukee Community College and Northern Illinois University, where she graduated in 2018. Throughout her education, Angela was very involved with school activities and clubs.

She was an animal lover, who was especially fond of her Chihuahua, Bernie, as well as a loving TT (aunt) to Isabella, and had a special bond with her sisters and brothers.

Working out and spending time at the beach with friends and family were some of her favorite activities. She had a zest for life and lit up the room. Angela will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her parents: David (April) Scroggins of Braceville and Frances A. (Michael Biondo) Scroggins of Florida; sisters: Amber Scroggins of Florida and Breanne Wren of Braceville; brothers: DJ Scroggins of Braceville and Brandon Scroggins of Florida; grandparents, Loretta Scroggins, Pamela Lua, Mikki Morris and Patricia Pritchard; aunts and uncles: Mildred Scroggins, Brandy (Adam) Rochell, Billy Scroggins, Robert (Brittney) Scroggins, Jennifer (Mike) Beheler, Angela (Rodney) Ridgley and Jason Pritchard; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Papaw and Nanny Albert and Lorena Clark, Papaw Rusty Morris, Granny Keys and Roy and Nancy Worley.

