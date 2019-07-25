Victoria Annette Carter

MAZON – Victoria Annette “Vicki” Carter, 62, of Mazon passed away peacefully Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m., today, Wednesday, July 17, at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street in Morris.

A Celebration of Vicki’s Life will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 18, at the funeral home, officiated by Dr. Daniel Woodward of the First Baptist Church of Dwight. Aqua cremation rites will be accorded.

Vicki was born November 21, 1956 in Litchfield, daughter of the late Russell Reader and the late Darlene Hildebrand (Harry) Dustman.

After working several years for Rockwell International, she went on to become the dietary manager at Heritage Health, where she worked for nearly 20 years. She loved to spend time with her seven grandchildren.

Vicki also enjoyed her time in the yard with her flowers. Prior to her illness, she spent all her Friday nights at the Grundy County Speedway with her husband, Scott Carter.

Vicki liked to read, especially Stephen King novels. She liked her Sci-Fi shows on TV, along with “The Big Bang Theory.”

She is survived by daughter, Sara (Eric) Gallet, and son, Terry (Michelle) Wilkey, both of Dwight; and seven grandchildren: Jack Gallet, Luke Gallet, Jackson Launius, Terry Wilkey, Jr., Jacob Wilkey, Nathan Wilkey and Allison Wilkey.

Also surviving are her mother-in-law, Barb Carter of Mazon; and her siblings: Russell (Hannah) Reader, Renee Nelson, and Rudy Dustman, all of Scottsboro, AL; Lisa (Jay) Tyler of Dwight; Vida Dustman of Dalton, GA; sisters: Wendy Morrissey and Nancy Paquette-Mattingly from Scottsboro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, Scott Carter; her parents; her father-in-law, Burdette Carter; sister, Judy Barton; brother-in-law, Eric Edmundson; and nephew, Brian Reader; niece and nephew, Serena and Bobby Wheeler; nephew, Joey Wills; and two great-nieces.

Memorial contributions may be made in Vicki’s name to a recipient of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: www.ucdaviscallahan.com