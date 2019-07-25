Mission Trip to India a ‘Blessing

By Rachael Reynolds-Soucie

rachaelthepaper@gmail.com

Pastor “Randy” Randle of New Life Assembly of God in Dwight has a can on his kitchen countertop. Instead of birthday and Christmas gifts and compensation for performing ceremonies, he asks family and friends to put money in the can. It’s a sort of vacation fund, but not in the traditional sense.

It’s Pastor Randy’s “mission can,” money he raises to travel abroad and help the less fortunate. And come September 25, money that’s been tossed in the can will allow him to board a plane to Mumbai, India, a city of 18 million people that is known for its poverty, particularly in the slums.

“It’s just one of those things. I’m here on this Earth and anything I can do … I want to help people and bless them,” he said.

He will be there until October 11, staying with Caleb and Masha Ellis. Masha is the daughter of Brad and Barb Wilkinson, of Dwight, and she married Caleb, a native of India.

The couple works with Lifesong in Gridley, which builds orphanages, among other ministries. Pastor Randy met the Ellises when they were recently back in Dwight. He even introduced them to Rod Kodavatikanti, a friend of Pastor Randy’s who is a native of India and now lives and works in Chenoa.

Pastor Randy has wanted to go to India since he was 19 and in Bible school. His first trip was two years ago, when he worked in Ongole, on the Eastern coast, building a water well and helping build an orphanage.

His upcoming trip to India will be a little different but just as rewarding. He is traveling solo and staying with the Ellises, who will work with him. Pastor Randy said he will be visiting several non-profits, visiting children’s homes the Ellises work with, and participating in prayer walks, including in the redlight areas.