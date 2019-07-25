CULLOM – Kenneth E. Lee, 90, of Cullom passed away at 9:22 a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at OSF St. James Medical Center, Pontiac.

Kenneth was born October 21, 1928 in Pontiac, son of Lyle and Leora Fuss Lee. He married Venita June Culpepper December 25, 1952 in Kempton. She passed away March 11, 2005.

He is survived by his children: Vickie (Robert) Wright, Kenneth D. Lee, and Ronnie (Debbie) Lee, all of Cullom; three grandchildren: Aimee Wright, Carissa (Ryan) Firmand, and Christopher Wright; two great-grandchildren: Addison and Owen Firmand; and his siblings: Lois Kelly of Peoria, Arizona; Marge Essington and Carolyn Legan, both of Kankakee.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Robert Kelly Dean Essington, Leonard Legan, and Donald Essington.

Kenneth was educated in Kempton schools, graduating from high school there. He was farming from a very young age with his dad, and continued farming his whole life.

He was a member of the Kempton United Methodist Church, and a past member of the Moose Lodge in Pontiac.

Kenneth liked the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bulls, and the Boston Red Sox. He enjoyed playing solitaire on the computer, mowing lawns, and camping with his wife at Plato on the Iroquois River, spending time there with family and friends and fishing off the pontoon.

He was a loving dad, grandpa, great grandpa, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, in the Kempton United Methodist Church with Rev. Jane Bradford officiating.

Burial in West Lawn Cemetery, Cullom, followed the services.

Visitation was Monday from 4 until 8 p.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to disburse.

