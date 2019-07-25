GARDNER – Kathryn Mary Arnstrom, 56, of Gardner passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, July 20, 2019 at her home.

The family will receive friends for a visitation at Reeves Funeral Home, 203 Liberty Street, Gardner, Thursday, July 25, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service. Pastor Daniel Woodward from First Baptist Church, Dwight, will officiate at the service.

Burial will follow in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery. Pallbearers: Allen Cotton, Matthew Cotton, Jon Johnson, David Martin, Kevin Chairo, Dave Meyers, Dylan Light, and Tristen Smart.

Kathryn was born January 11, 1963 in Joliet, daughter of Ray Allen and Diane Grace Weeks Hargis. She was raised in Gardner, where she attended grade school, and graduated from Dwight Baptist Academy in 1981.

Following high school, Kathryn continued her education at Hyles Anderson College in Crown Point, Indiana, where she earned her teaching degree.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Dwight, and worked as a caregiver for the developmentally disabled prior to being diagnosed with cancer. She was a woman of strong faith, who loved her pets, especially her cats, and always put her family first.

Surviving are her father, Ray; husband, Gus, who she married September 4, 1999 in Las Vegas, Nevada; two sisters: Rae Ann Cotton of Braidwood and Lydia (Jon) Johnson of Gardner; a niece, Miranda Warren; two nephews: Allen (Dawn) Cotton and Matthew Cotton; two great-nieces, RyLynn and Ericca Warren; and two great-nephews: Dillan Warren and Noah Cotton; three aunts and two uncles.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; first husband, Steve Ambrose; second husband, Larry Walter; her mother, Diane Hargis, on January 20, 2016; brother-in-law, Eric Cotton; an aunt and four uncles.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Kathryn’s memory to her family for their distribution.

