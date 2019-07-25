Jean Naretto

BRACEVILLE – Jean Ann Naretto, 85, of Braceville passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Morris Hospital, Morris.

Jean Ann was born March 9, 1934 in Mazon, daughter of Robert W. and Anna Marie Baudino Trotter.

She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington. She graduated from Illinois State University and Olivet Nazarene University with a master’s degree in teaching. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She taught in Dwight, Goodfarm and primarily in South Wilmington.

Jean led local 4-H girls for many years; was a very active member of the CCW, the quilting group, and volunteered at Morris Hospital Gift Shop. She loved baking and distributing her baked goods.

Surviving are her husband, Louis Michael Naretto, who she married February 19, 1955 in Coal City; one son, Mark (Debbie) Naretto of Lena, Illinois; three daughters: Rebecca (Jack) Jones of Verona; Betsy (Kurt) Lutz of Gardner; and Bobbi (Robert) Petrungaro of New Lenox.

Nine grandchildren: Roger (Michelle) Reed, Theresa (Rob) Rhea, Beth (Jay) Spitzer, Michael Lutz, Dan Lutz, Kelsey Lutz, Max Petrungaro, Lou Petrungaro, and Gus Petrungaro; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert (Elizabeth) Trotter of Morris and Bruce (Dede) Trotter of Mazon also survive.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Robert, in infancy; and one sister, Terry, in infancy.

A Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, July 22, at 10 a.m. in St. Lawrence Catholic Church, South Wilmington, celebrated by Rev. Stanley Drewniak.

Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery, Braidwood.

Visitation was Sunday, July 21, from 2 until 5 p.m. at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home.

Memorials in Jean’s name may be directed to St. Lawrence Catholic Church or to the family to be distributed to local fire departments.

