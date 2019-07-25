PONTIAC – Erla M. Meier, 90, of Pontiac died Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 8:40 p.m., at The Pointe in Pontiac.

A visitation will precede her funeral Thursday, July 18, at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, from 9 a.m. until the hour of services. Rev. Cannessa Lagan of the First Presbyterian Church will officiate at the 10 a.m. service.

Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, rural Pontiac.

Erla was born August 5, 1928 in Gardner, daughter of Erlan and Meta Sorensen Louch. She married Orville E. Meier December 12, 1947 in Pontiac. He preceded her in death on July 20, 2010.

Survivors include one son, Larry (Peg) Meier of Pontiac; three grandchildren: Jerold (Karen) Meier of Pontiac; Kari (Blue) Schramm of Chenoa; and Rod (Nikki) Meier of Pontiac; two sisters, Shirley Cryder of Morris and Kay (Fay) Clover of Gardner.

Erla was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Jim Cryder.

She was a 1946 graduate of Gardner – South Wilmington High School. She was employed at Sears and was the secretary for the Building Inspector for the city of Pontiac from 1976-1984.

Erla enjoyed camping, pottery and reading.

Memorials in Erla’s name may be made to The Pointe of Pontiac or Transitions Hospice.

Her guestbook may be signed at:

calvertmemorial.com