MAZON – Scott Allen Carter died at the age of 58 Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Joliet Hospice House following a brief illness.

Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m., Monday, July 15, at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Enhanced video tributes will be played during the visitation.

A Celebration of Scott’s Life will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, at the funeral home, officiated by Dr. Daniel Woodward of the First Baptist Church of Dwight.

Aqua cremation rites.

Scott was born September 20, 1960 and graduated in 1978 from MVK High School in Mazon.

Scott was a devoted husband who dedicated much of his time to caring for Vicki, his surviving wife of 12 years, during her illness.

He will be missed by his two dogs, Parker and Max. Scott’s passion for stock car and midget racing began at an early age, attending many races at the Mazon Speed Bowl and the Grundy County Speedway.

He was a respected competitor on the track, seeing many checkered flags throughout his racing career while competing in races throughout Illinois with his father and brother.

Scott went on to continue the Carter family tradition with the Grundy County Fair, serving most recently on the fair board as secretary while operating the Grundy County Fair and the Grundy County Speedway.

Scott truly loved being at the fair grounds and the race track. He had many friends in the racing and fair community and will be greatly missed.

A lifelong resident of Mazon, he is survived by his wife, Vicki Reader Carter; mother, Barbara Cotter of Mazon; brother, Kerry (Donna) Carter of Mazon; twin nephews, Kameron Carter of Bloomington and Keenan Carter of Mazon; step-daughter, Sara Gallet of Dwight; step-son, Terry Wilkey of Dwight; and seven grandchildren: Jack Gallet, Luke Gallet, Jackson Launius, Terry Wilkey, Jr., Jacob Wilkey, Nathan Wilkey and Allison Wilkey.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, Burdette Carter, in 2016; his grandmother, Mae Carter; and grandparents, Claud and Florine Bolen.

Memorial contributions may be made in Scott’s name to the Grundy County Fairgrounds and Speedway.

Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website: www.ucdavis

callahan.com