Michael Coyne

TUCSON, AZ – Michael Gordon Coyne, 58, of Tucson, Arizona and formerly of Odell, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2:31 p.m. at his residence in Tucson.

Cremation rites were accorded, and a memorial service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Inurnment will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Odell, with full military rites.

Michael was born January 9, 1961 in Pontiac, son of James Francis Coyne Jr. and Gertrude E. Robinson.

Surviving are one daughter, Shandell (Mark Todd) Baker of Odell; two grandchildren: Dalton and Kayla Baker; three brothers: Jim (Lenka) Coyne and Jeff (Amber) Coyne, both of Streator; and Donnie (Danielle) Coyne of Pontiac; and one sister, Marcia (Gary) Eckel of Pontiac.

He was preceded in death by his biological parents, Donald and Joanne Coyne.

Michael was educated in Odell schools and was a graduate of Odell High School. He had been employed at Crop Production and FS in Pontiac for several years before moving to Arizona.

He was an avid golfer and loved the Dallas Cowboys. He was a loving father and loving uncle to his nieces and nephews. He was a past member of the Pontiac VFW Post #886.

Memorials in Michael’s name may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous.