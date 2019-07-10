BRAIDWOOD – Martha Mae Patterson, 98, of Braidwood passed away peacefully Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

She was born June 30, 1921 in Virginia, Illinois, the sixth of nine children born to Daniel Crockett and Elva Clara Miller Armstrong. Martha graduated from Beardstown High School and soon after graduation worked for Douglas Aircraft in Chicago during World War II installing aircraft interiors.

She married James William Patterson January 28, 1950 in his parents’ home, which was also the funeral home at the time, in Braidwood. Together they served Will and Grundy Counties in the family funeral business until their retirement in April of 1984.

In 1958, James and Martha built a second location of the Patterson Funeral Home in South Wilmington. In 1963 they built a new structure to house the Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood facility, on the spot previously occupied by the East School.

For many years they also operated Patterson Ambulance Service with the help of several local friends until the Braidwood Fire Department started an ambulance service in 1974.

Martha enjoyed giving back to the community in any way she could. She was a faithful parishioner of the First Presbyterian Church in Braidwood and a member of the Presbyterian Women for nearly 70 years. She was a former Sunday School teacher, Elder, Clerk of Session, and the treasurer for the Presbyterian Women, Past Matron of Holly Chapter #183 O.E.S. in Braidwood for over 70 years, and a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Wilmington.

Martha, along with the late Jessie Berg, began Santa’s Helpers in Braidwood in February 1996; she was also the treasurer.

In her later years, she enjoyed baking sweets for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing – you could count on her to fix anything with material.

Martha was a kind and generous woman and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Surviving are two sons: James Robert (Sherry) Patterson of St. Joseph, Michigan and Roger William (Kathy) Patterson of Coal City; one daughter, Carol Kay (Sam) Bissel of Lafeyette, Georgia; four grandchildren: Lisa (the late Tom) Moro, Holli (Tim) Washburn, Christopher (Christine) Patterson and Sara (Josh) Foote; two step-grandchildren: Tony (Allison) Crone and Adam Crone.

Also surviving are eight great-grandchildren: Ben and Kate Moro, William McArdle, Steven Patterson, Alex (Chris) De La Rosa, Isaac Sawyer, Lucas and Mackenzie Foote; three step – great – grandchildren: Parker, Palmer and Serena Crone; brother-in-law, Raymond Favero of Braid-wood; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 64 years who passed away March 10, 2014; five brothers: Henry, William, Arthur, Ernest and Raymond Armstrong; three sisters: Thelma Young, LaVerne Way and Dorothy Zauratsky; sister-in-law, Mary Jean Favero; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Toni Patterson.

Funeral services were Wednesday, July 10, at 11 a.m. at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood, with Pastor Jan Chandler officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cem-etery, Wilmington.

Visitation was Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church or Santa’s Helpers.

