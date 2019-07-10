Dwight Township High School Registration Process

DTHS WILL HAVE AVAILABLE THE USE OF CREDIT CARD PAYMENTS

This will be a secure process using REV TRAK, which is a secured credit card vendor.

STUDENTS NEW TO THE DISTRICT

Monday, August 5, registration will be held from 9:00 a.m. to noon in the DTHS Office for new students who have never been enrolled in District #230 or District #232. State law requires new students to take a copy of their birth certificate when registering. Paperwork and fee payment will take place at this time.

RETURNING STUDENTS – Schedules and Payment

Parents/Guardians of returning students will begin this process by logging into their student’s High School Skyward account (July 8-August 9) as they have done to check grades and communicate with the school with the login information from the previous year. Once logged into Skyward, you will see a new tab labeled “Required Paperwork.” Parents/Guardians must click on this tab and complete the required paperwork. Fees must be paid online July 8 through August 9 or in person August 5-9 for registration to be complete.

NO INTERNET? If you do not have internet access, you may complete the required online forms and pay online or in person at the High School on August 5-9 for registration, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

IMPORTANT

DATES AND TIMES

Friday, August 9

Freshman Orientation (Students only) will be held in the Auditorium from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

Thursday, August 15, will be the first day of school for students. Classes will begin at 8:10 a.m. and dismiss at 3:10 p.m.

SCHOOL FEES

Two school approved combination locks are to be purchased by incoming freshmen (ninth grade), and students new to the district. One is to be placed on the student’s hall locker and the other for the phyiscal education locker. The fee for the two locks is $12.00.

Other student fees include: Registration Fee (required by all students – $60.00; Behind the Wheel Driver’s Education Fee – $50.00; P.E. Uniform – $16.00 S-XL or $18.00 XXL; Athletic Participation fee – $75.00 (per athlete).

FEES ARE DUE

AT REGISTRATION

Students/Guardians may also be required to pay other fees for consumable workbooks or project fees for supplies and materials depending upon courses for which they are enrolled.

Parent/Guardians will be required to supply the following information at registration: Name of Health Insurance; Parent’s place of employment and phone numbers; Family Physician and phone number; Adult to contact in case of emergency (if parent/guardian cannot be reached); e-mail.

State law requires students entering ninth grade and students new to the district (at any grade) to present evidence of a physical examination, and immunization records. Students entering ninth grade will be required to show proof of current dental examination, immunizations, including TdaP, MMR, polio, hepatitis B, and two doses of Varicella vaccine or a health care provider’s indication of a past case of chickenpox. The LAW states that all students with a diagnosis of ASTHMA have their doctor provide an asthma action plan to the school. Students failing to present evidence of physical examinations and immunizations will not be allowed to enter school until these requirements have been met. Physical and Dental exam forms are available in the high school office.

Incoming seniors: All students entering 12th grade (seniors) will be required to show proof of meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV) upon school entry. This law is to prevent a severe form of bacterial meningitis. Some students have already received a meningitis vaccine. If the vaccine was received after age 16, only one vaccine is required. If the vaccine was received prior to age 16, two vaccines are required.