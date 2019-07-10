Dwight Common School Registration Information

Starting the week of July 14, Dwight Common School will open online registration for all returning Redbird students.

Parents/Guardians may begin the process by logging into Skyward Family Access (this is the same process to check grades). Skyward Family Access is found by visiting the school website, clicking on the MENU option at the top of the page, and select Family Access (Parent/Guardian Login). Parents/Guardians must complete all required information and forms.

Skyward Registration will close Friday, August 9. School fees must be paid online by August 9, or paid in person at the Dwight Common School Main Office.

If you are new to Dwight Common School or do not have internet access, stop by the office to obtain the necessary registration paperwork.

Required Records for

Grade Levels:

Kindergarten – proof of health examination/immunization records, dental examination, eye examination, and birth certificate.

Second Grade – proof of dental examination.

Sixth Grade – proof of dental examination and health examination/immunization records.

Important Dates and Times

Tuesday, August 6

New/Late Student Registration – 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Monday, August 12

Fifth-Eighth Grade schedule pickup and locker decoration; class lists posted – 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday, August 13

Pre-K Screenings.

Open House

Pre-K-Fourth Grade – 5:00-6:00 p.m.

– Meeting in the Gym – 5:00-5:15 p.m.

– Open House – 5:15-6:00 p.m.

Fifth-Eighth Grade – 5:30-6:30 p.m.

– Meeting in the Gym – 5:30-5:45 p.m.

– Open House – 5:45-6:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 15

First Day of School