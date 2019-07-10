Dwight Common School Registration Information

Starting the week of July 14, Dwight Common School will open online registration for all returning Redbird students.
Parents/Guardians may begin the process by logging into Skyward Family Access (this is the same process to check grades). Skyward Family Access is found by visiting the school website, clicking on the MENU option at the top of the page, and select Family Access (Parent/Guardian Login). Parents/Guardians must complete all required information and forms.
Skyward Registration will close Friday, August 9. School fees must be paid online by August 9, or paid in person at the Dwight Common School Main Office.
If you are new to Dwight Common School or do not have internet access, stop by the office to obtain the necessary registration paperwork.
Required Records for
Grade Levels:
Kindergarten – proof of health examination/immunization records, dental examination, eye examination, and birth certificate.
Second Grade – proof of dental examination.
Sixth Grade – proof of dental examination and health examination/immunization records.
Important Dates and Times
Tuesday, August 6
New/Late Student Registration – 8:00 a.m. to noon.
Monday, August 12
Fifth-Eighth Grade schedule pickup and locker decoration; class lists posted – 8:00 a.m. to noon.
Tuesday, August 13
Pre-K Screenings.
Open House
Pre-K-Fourth Grade – 5:00-6:00 p.m.
– Meeting in the Gym – 5:00-5:15 p.m.
– Open House – 5:15-6:00 p.m.
Fifth-Eighth Grade – 5:30-6:30 p.m.
– Meeting in the Gym – 5:30-5:45 p.m.
– Open House – 5:45-6:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 15
First Day of School