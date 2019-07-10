PONTIAC – Donald L. Zehr, 90, of Pontiac passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:03 p.m., at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac.

His service will be today, Wednesday, July 10, at 10:30 a.m., in the Prairieview Mennonite Church, Gridley, with Pastor Russell Zehr and Pastor Noah Porzelius officiating.

Burial will follow in Rooks Creek Cemetery, Pontiac.

Visitation was Tuesday from 4 until 7 p.m. at Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac.

Don was born August 15, 1928 in Flanagan, son of Lester S. and Mae C. Frobish Zehr. He married Shirley Gregory October 1, 1950. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are his children: Carol (Skip) Jones of Gridley; Lynn (Mona) Zehr of Graymont; Gary (Tricia) Zehr of Pontiac; Lori (Jeff) Bohm of Graymont; and Jan (Jim) Girard of Pontiac; and a brother, Merle R. Zehr of Pontiac.

Grandchildren surviving are: Heather (Bryan Long) Jones, Brandon (Cathy) Jones, Katie (John) Goulden, Brandey (Mikey) Morse, Amanda (Kim Verdun) Bohm, Russell Zehr, Danny (Courtney) Zehr, Addie (Lucas) Folkerts, Adam (Amanda Schumm) Girard, Rosalee Zehr and Wyatt Zehr; and great-grandchildren: Madelyn, Charlee, Chandler, Ian, Alexa, Aria, Jasmin, Ethan, Brianna and Jayden.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, June Follmer; brother-in-law, Charles Follmer; and sister-in-law, Mary Zehr.

Don was a graduate of Flanagan High School, class of 1947. He was a member of the Prairieview Mennonite Church in Gridley. He attended the First Baptist Church of Graymont with his wife and family.

He was a lifelong dairy farmer and was inducted into the Land of Lincoln Dairy Hall of Fame in 2016. He was a member of the Dairy Herd Improvement Association, serving as president on the local board and board member of the state board.

Memorials may be made to the Evenglow Lodge Employee Christmas Fund, Prairieview Mennonite Church in Gridley, and First Baptist Church in Graymont.

Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfu

neralhome.com or on facebook.