ODELL – Brandie A. Barnett-Fisher, 43, of Odell and formerly of Mazon and Gardner, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

She was born July 6, 1975 in Joliet, daughter of Faith Jackson Degroat of Imlay City, Michigan and Terry A. Barnett, Sr.

Brandie enjoyed crafting, as well as spending time outdoors and tending to her yard. She also loved garage sales and took pleasure in restoring old furniture. She will be most remembered for being at home and spending time with her kids and family.

Survivors include her husband, Michael; mother; two children: Emily Wacholski and Noah Fisher, both of Odell; two brothers: Terry Barnett, Jr. of Marion and Jeremy Barnett of Morris; one niece, Isabella Barnett; and one nephew, Hunter Barnett; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brandie was preceded in death by her father; maternal and paternal grandparents; and her daughter, Tallan Crystal Fisher in 2012.

Per Brandie’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. She will be laid to rest privately alongside her father and daughter in Wolf Creek Cemetery in Marion at a later date.

