Blood Supply – July 2019

With less than a three-day supply of most blood types available, the American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage and has an emergency need for blood and platelet donors to give now to replenish the blood supply. The call for donations comes after a difficult July Fourth week for donations when hundreds fewer blood drives were organized by volunteer hosts than a typical week, compounding a shortfall of more than 24,000 blood donations in June.

Help out by donating blood July 16 from 12:30 to 5:30 at St. Patrick Parish Hall in Dwight.