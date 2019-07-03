MORRIS – Glenn G. Mattes, 81, of Morris passed away peacefully Monday, June 24, 2019 at Park Pointe Healthcare in Morris.

He was born June 23, 1938 in Princeton, son of Erwin and Mildred Peach Mattes.

Raised and educated in Walnut, Glenn achieved a teaching degree at Illinois State. He began his teaching career at Gardner Grade School, retiring from there after 32 years.

Glenn most recently worked for Ritchie Brothers until his health declined. He also worked as a mechanic at Lissy Polaris Snowmobile Shop for many years.

For more than 30 years, Glenn taught hunter safety through the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department, as well as snowmobile safety. He was a member of the Morris Moose Lodge, the Masonic Temple as a 32nd Degree Mason, and the First United Methodist Church in Morris.

He was an old car enthusiast.

Glenn married Colette Viviana in Morris October 6, 1995.

He is survived by his wife, Colette; daughter, Leslie (Rick) Roberts of Morris; two grandchildren: Nick (Caroline) Coleman of Westfield, Indiana and Natalie (Bart) Scarborough of Mesa, Arizona; three great-grandchildren: Alexander and Katherine Coleman and Addie Scarborough; a sister, Cheryl (Jim) Rentz of Davenport, Florida; and a brother, Terry (Susan) Mattes of Dixon.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Glenn’s Life was held in the Walnut United Methodist Church at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, with a one-hour visitation preceding the service. Pastor David Poust officiated at the service.

Burial: Walnut Cemetery following the service.

Visitation was Friday, June 28, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris.

Preferred memorial contributions may be made in Glenn’s name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice or the Grundy Community Volunteer Hospice.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at:

www.ucdaviscallahan.com