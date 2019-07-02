ROCKFORD – Walter Johnson, 57, of Rockford passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford.

Cremation rites have been accorded and graveside services will be held at a later date in Round Grove Cemetery, rural Campus.

Walter was born February 12, 1962 in Pontiac, son of Truman and Anna Davault Johnson.

He is survived by daughter, Sarah Johnson of Indiana; siblings: Tom (Deb) Johnson of Gardner; Connie Oelschlager and Joyce Johnson, both of Dwight; Donna (Joe) Lopez of Bourbonnais; and Susan Shepherd of Dwight; good friend, Tim Kehoe of Oswego; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Walter worked for ComEd in Braidwood for a number of years as a security guard. He also worked for Aldi and RR Donnelley in Dwight, and Exact Packaging in Pontiac.

He grew up in Reddick, graduating from Reddick High School. He continued his education at JJC.

Walter will be remembered as “a big man with a big heart” and could always be found talking to people and joking around. He will be missed by his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Fred Oelschlager.

Memorials in honor of Walter may be made to and online condolences may be made at www.hagermemorial.

com